13 of the Leeds roads in need of pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024

In May, Leeds City Council signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads amid growing complaints over potholes.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request in January found that the local authority recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of roads have been resurfaced already this year with many more still to take place.

Here are 13 roads in Leeds set for pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024/2025...

Green Lane - Kirkwood Way to Moseley Wood Drive - Adel and Wharfedale.

King Lane - Eccup Lane to Arthington Road - Alwoodley.

Moorfield Road - Armley Ridge Road to St Ives Mount - Armley.

Malvern Road - Cemetery Road to Cl Roundabout St Lukes Road - Beeston and Holbeck.

South Accommodation Road - Knowsthorpe Cres to Start Flyover Burmantofts and Richmond Hill.