13 of the Leeds roads in need of pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Dozens of roads in Leeds are set to undergo extensive resurfacing work this year.

In May, Leeds City Council signed off on plans to resurface over 138km worth of city roads amid growing complaints over potholes.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request in January found that the local authority recorded nearly 5,000 more potholes in 2023 than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of roads have been resurfaced already this year with many more still to take place.

Here are 13 roads in Leeds set for pothole repair and resurfacing work in 2024/2025...

Green Lane - Kirkwood Way to Moseley Wood Drive - Adel and Wharfedale.

1. Green Lane

Green Lane - Kirkwood Way to Moseley Wood Drive - Adel and Wharfedale. | Google

King Lane - Eccup Lane to Arthington Road - Alwoodley.

2. King Lane

King Lane - Eccup Lane to Arthington Road - Alwoodley. | Google

Moorfield Road - Armley Ridge Road to St Ives Mount - Armley.

3. Moorfield Road

Moorfield Road - Armley Ridge Road to St Ives Mount - Armley. | Google

Malvern Road - Cemetery Road to Cl Roundabout St Lukes Road - Beeston and Holbeck.

4. Malvern Road

Malvern Road - Cemetery Road to Cl Roundabout St Lukes Road - Beeston and Holbeck. | Google

South Accommodation Road - Knowsthorpe Cres to Start Flyover Burmantofts and Richmond Hill.

5. South Accommodation Road

South Accommodation Road - Knowsthorpe Cres to Start Flyover Burmantofts and Richmond Hill. | Google

Upper Carr Lane - Woodhall Road to Hollin Park Drive - Calverley and Farsley.

6. Upper Carr Lane

Upper Carr Lane - Woodhall Road to Hollin Park Drive - Calverley and Farsley. | Google

