A-Level results day is just around the corner for students in Leeds as they ready themselves to find out whether they have earned themselves a place in their preferred university.

In what is traditionally a stress-filled day, the worst case scenario for any student is that they do not get good enough grades to qualify for their firm choice.

However, it is not the be all and end all of their academic journey, with most universities throughout the United Kingdom offering students opportunities through Clearing.

Yorkshire Evening Post has you covered with everything you need to know about the Clearing policy of three of Leeds’ main universities, as well as the confirmed A-Level grade boundaries.

What is Clearing and when can I start applying for universities in Leeds?

Clearing is a way for UK universities and colleges to fill any places that are still available on any of its courses.

According to UCAS , you could start applying for courses on Clearing from Tuesday, 5 July 2022.

Please bear in mind that you can only go through Clearing if you are not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course must have places.

The deadline for applying through clearing is Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

How can I apply for Leeds universities through Clearing?

If you have made a UCAS application this academic year, you can use your UCAS personal ID to log in to UCAS .

If you are yet to receive any offers, or for whatever reason have not met the conditions of your offer, you will automatically be entered into Clearing.

You will find your Clearing number on the UCAS homepage.

If you’re holding a firm unconditional place, you might also choose to release yourself into Clearing through UCAS by using the ‘decline your place’ option.

If you have not made a UCAS application this year, you will first need to register on UCAS and submit an application before you can add a Clearing choice.

When you have found a course you’d like to apply to, make sure you get in touch with the university before adding a Clearing choice in UCAS.

Once you have a verbal offer that you are happy with, add this in UCAS to confirm that you are formally accepting the offer.

What is the official Clearing policy of Leeds universities?

The following is the official Clearing policy of Leeds’ three main universities:

University of Leeds

UCAS code: L23

Clearing phone number: 0113 34 32737

If you are interested in studying at the University of Leeds (UoL) and are yet to apply through Clearing, firstly you can register your interest by signing up for Clearing updates by filling out a form .

After jotting down important personal details, as well as your primary and secondary preferred areas of study, you can submit your interest and you will receive information regarding any future Clearing opportunities at the university.

More information regarding the UoL Clearing policy will be confirmed during A Level results day on Thursday, 18 August 2022.

To contact the university with any queries or questions, you can send an email to [email protected] .

Leeds Beckett University

UCAS code: L27

Clearing phone number: 0113 812 3313

If you are interested in applying to Leeds Beckett University through Clearing, even before A-Level results day has arrived, you can do so by filling out a form .

After filling it out with important personal details and preferred areas of study, you can submit your interest and you will receive information regarding any future Clearing opportunities at the university in due course.

However, when the big day arrives and you have your results in hand, you can start the process of finding a suitable course in Clearing via the official Leeds Beckett University website .

If you have any queries regarding applying to the university through Clearing, you can contact the admissions team through telephone (0113 812 3113) or by email ( [email protected] ).

Leeds Trinity University

UCAS code: L24

Clearing phone number: 0330 058 4266

Clearing 2022 is currently open at Leeds Trinity University.

To register your interest in applying to Leeds Trinity University through Clearing, you can fill out a form with personal details and preferred areas of study.

After submitting, you will receive information regarding future Clearing opportunities at Leeds Trinity University in due course.

To start the Clearing process today, please contact the university through telephone at 0330 058 4266.

The Leeds Trinity University Clearing hotline will operate at the following hours:

Monday 15 August 9.00am – 5.00pm

Tuesday 16 August 9.00am – 5.00pm

Wednesday 17 August 9.00am – 5.00pm

Thursday 18 August 8.00am – 7.30pm

Friday 19 August 9.00am – 6.00pm

Saturday 20 August 9.00am – 1.00pm

For more information, please visit the official Clearing page of the Leeds Trinity University website .

What are the confirmed A Level grade boundaries?

Official grade boundaries for A Level courses have not been confirmed at the time of publication.