Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather experts at the Met Office have issued a weather warning for thunderstorms that covers a majority of the United Kingdom, including Leeds.

This comes just days after Loiners struggled to cool down following an amber weather warning for extreme heat which was in place towards the end of last week.

But as humid and warm conditions remain in the Yorkshire city, it seems that residents should brace themselves for the arrival of torrential thunderstorms.

Here is everything you need to know about the Met Office weather warning, including the exact time that the thunderstorms will arrive in Leeds this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Met Office weather warning?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which covers the entirety of the country, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

When does the Met Office warning start and how long is it in place for?

The yellow weather warning comes into effect from 10 am in the morning of Monday, 15 August 2022.

For Leeds, it will come to an end at 11:59 pm on Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

Whilst for more southern areas of the UK, it will continue on for a third day of expected stormy weather, with the warning ending at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, 17 August.

What should you expect?

According to a statement issued by experts at the Met Office, some places are likely to see the arrival of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall that will bring some disruption.

The following is what you can expect to encounter during the weather warning:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

What is the Met Office weather forecast for Leeds for the remainder of the week?

So how miserable will the weather be in Leeds this week, and what is the exact time that a thunderstorm will hit West Yorkshire?

Here is the Met Office daily weather forecast for Leeds for the rest of the week, commencing from Monday, 15 August 2022:

Monday, 15 August: dry and cloudy in the early hours heading towards the afternoon with the odd sunny interval, thunderstorm to strike for an hour at 4 pm, dry with the odd shower of rainfall to end the day - highs of 27℃

dry and cloudy in the early hours heading towards the afternoon with the odd sunny interval, thunderstorm to strike for an hour at 4 pm, dry with the odd shower of rainfall to end the day - highs of 27℃ Tuesday, 16 August: dry and cloudy start to the day heading into the early afternoon, thunderstorm to strike for an hour at 2 pm, dry with the odd shower of rainfall and sunny interval to end the day - highs of 23℃

dry and cloudy start to the day heading into the early afternoon, thunderstorm to strike for an hour at 2 pm, dry with the odd shower of rainfall and sunny interval to end the day - highs of 23℃ Wednesday, 17 August: overcast weather throughout most of the day, changing to sunny intervals to end the day - highs of 19℃

overcast weather throughout most of the day, changing to sunny intervals to end the day - highs of 19℃ Thursday, 18 August: cloudy skies for a large majority of the day, sunny intervals by late afternoon/early evening - highs of 23℃

cloudy skies for a large majority of the day, sunny intervals by late afternoon/early evening - highs of 23℃ Friday, 19 August: sunny intervals to start the day, changing to wetter conditions with the arrival of rainfall by late morning, sunny to end the day - highs of 21℃

sunny intervals to start the day, changing to wetter conditions with the arrival of rainfall by late morning, sunny to end the day - highs of 21℃ Saturday, 20 August: sunny and warm conditions throughout the day, dry and clear skies - highs of 20℃