Three says 5G rollout is "vital" for Garforth residents and businesses after mast plans refused

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd wanted to site the mast and cabinets on a grass verge at the junction of Fairburn Drive and Woodlands Drive next to East Garforth rail station.

Leeds City Council received 23 letters objecting to the proposed development and one supporting it.

The proposal was refused on the grounds that it would have looked out of place.

A spokesperson for Three said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and business of Garforth.

"We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners determined that a new site was required to deliver it.

“Masts need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

"We will work with the council to find a way forward.

“From a health and safety perspective, 5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology.

"We take our obligation to run a safe network very seriously and actively work to ensure that our network remains compliant with international guidelines.”

A report to Leeds City Council stated reasons for objections included "effect of 5G masts on people's health" and negative impact on house prices.

Another objection was summarised as: "Mast is huge and unsightly - an eyesore; towers over houses, trees, shrubs by some margin."

The council received one letter supporting the application, which was summarised as: "Great idea, great location - desperately need better signal strength. Not too near people’s houses and benefit those on the train."

A Leeds City Council refusal of development decision notice states: "The local planning authority consider that the proposed telecommunications equipment, by reason of its height, design and its position within openspace would represent an unduly prominent and incongruous feature within the streetview that would adversely impact on the visual amenities of the locality and the outlook of occupiers of nearby residential properties in particular.

WH Telecoms Ltd of Guiseley submitted the development proposals on behalf of CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd.

The application stated: " The site is required to provide new 5G coverage for CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd in order to improve coverage in the Garforth area of Leeds.

"The cell search areas for 5G are extremely constrained with a typical cell radius of approximately 50m meaning that it would not be feasible to site the column outside of this locale."