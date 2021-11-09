Plans to erect 'eyesore' 5G phone mast in Garforth refused

Proposals to erect an "eyesore" 15m high 5G mobile phone mast in Garforth have been refused by Leeds City Council planners after a string of objections.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd wanted to site the mast and cabinets on a grass verge at the junction of Fairburn Drive and Woodlands Drive next to East Garforth rail station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is seeking to improve 5G coverage for its 3 mobile phone networks in Garforth.

Leeds City Council received 23 letters objecting to the proposed development and one supporting it.

A report to Leeds City Council states reasons for objections included "effect of 5G masts on people's health" and negative impact on house prices.

IN OTHER NEWS: Marks & Spencer praised for introducing pronoun name badges for its staff

Another objection was summarised as: "Mast is huge and unsightly - an eyesore; towers over houses, trees, shrubs by some margin."

The council received one letter supporting the application, which was summarised as: "Great idea, great location - desperately need better signal strength. Not too near people’s houses and benefit those on the train."

A Leeds City Council refusal of development decision notice states: "The local planning authority consider that the proposed telecommunications equipment, by reason of its height, design and its position within openspace would represent an unduly prominent and incongruous feature within the streetview that would adversely impact on the visual amenities of the locality and the outlook of occupiers of nearby residential properties in particular."

IN OTHER NEWS: Prostate cancer memorial pays touching tribute to Leeds dad-of-two Lloyd Pinder

WH Telecoms Ltd of Guiseley submitted the development proposals on behalf of CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd.

The application stated: " The site is required to provide new 5G coverage for CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd in order to improve coverage in the Garforth area of Leeds.

"The cell search areas for 5G are extremely constrained with a typical cell radius of approximately 50m meaning that it would not be feasible to site the column outside of this locale."