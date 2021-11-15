Pulse 1 has today (Nov 15) launched its 2021 instalment of the Yorkshire Evening Post-backed Mission Christmas appeal and invited listeners and locals to buy one extra gift.

Mission Christmas, which is the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, is an annual campaign run by Cash For Kids, which is supported by Bauer Radio’s regional stations, including Pulse 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Sullivan (right) from Cash for Kids with Pulse 1 presenters Rosie Madison and Danny Mylo at the launch of this year's Mission Christmas Appeal. The annual toy appeal is aimed at making sure all disadvantaged children in Leeds and West Yorkshire have a present to open this Christmas. Picture :Tony Johnson

Pulse 1 hosts Mylo and Rosie are appealing to listeners and all Leeds residents to buy one extra gift to help thousands of disadvantaged children in West Yorkshire, The Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate and York.

In 2020 Mission Christmas collected over £12.7m in gifts and cash donations, which was used to make sure that 254,352 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day.

A total of 16,811 children and young people received gifts.

IN OTHER NEWS: Tears For Fears bring 2022 world tour to Leeds and Yorkshire coast

Lisa Sullivan (right) from Cash for Kids with Pulse 1 presenters Rosie Madison and Danny Mylo at the launch of this year's Mission Christmas Appeal. The annual toy appeal is aimed at making sure all disadvantaged children in Leeds and West Yorkshire have a present to open this Christmas. Picture :Tony Johnson

This year, the economic climate is pushing more and more families into poverty and the charity is expecting record levels of requests for help.

Mylo and Rosie said: “Every child should feel the excitement of waking up to presents on Christmas morning, however we know for some families that after a tough year they are struggling to even get by day to day.

"That’s why we want to help out Santa by making sure that even more young people in our area can be given some Christmas cheer this year.

“People in our community have always been so amazingly generous when it comes to Mission Christmas, and so if you can, please just buy one extra gift this year and we’ll make sure that it goes to a child who truly deserves it.”

Supporters of the campaign can take their gifts to a number of drop-off points near them, including B&M stores.

Simply head to www.pulse1.co.uk/mission and enter your postcode to find the drop-off point closest to you.

This year there will also be a new facility for supporters to buy a gift online which will be delivered directly to the purchaser’s nearest Mission HQ for no delivery fee.

Go to www.pulse1co.cuk/mission to browse the gift list.

Or you can text ‘PULSE’ to 70910 to donate £10 and the Cash for Kids team will donate a gift on your behalf.