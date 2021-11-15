Richard Woods, 72, has been brought to justice more than two decades after he preyed upon his first victim.

A jury heard how Woods' victims will suffer lifelong psychological harm as a result of his offending.

The victims were between the ages of 11 and 14 years old when they were abused by Woods.

Richard Woods was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of historic sex offences against two girls.

The pensioner refused to accept responsibility for what he had done and went on trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Woods, of Lea Farm Walk, Hawksworth, Leeds was found guilty of attempted rape, four counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Woods was also placed on the sex offender register for life.

Kitty Colley, mitigating, said Woods suffers from significant health problems which are expected to become worse while he is in prison.

The barrister said: "He will find being in custody for a significant length of time very difficult.

"He has no real contact with anybody in the outside community."

After the case, Detective Inspector Vicky Alexander, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Woods was responsible for an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse against two vulnerable victims over a sustained period of time.

“Specialist safeguarding officers have supported the victims throughout the investigation and the court process that has seen Woods held accountable for his actions.