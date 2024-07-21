Twenty-seven colourful photos from Leeds Pride 2024

Leeds became a sea of rainbows today as the the city’s Pride event got underway.

Thousands of people lined the streets and hundreds took part in a parade which began on the Headrow shortly after 12pm. But the party will be going on long into the night with performance stages set up on Millennium Square in celebration of LGBTQ+ communities.

The event began life in 2006 under the name of the Leeds Gay Parade and drew a crowd of around 6,500. It had almost double by 2009 and by 2016 was attracting 40,000 each year.

Here are 27 photos from today’s event.

Let the band play on....

Crowds beginning to gather for the parade.

Tracy Brabin is out for the fun and festivities.

People lined up Calverley street ready for the parade to start.

Sainsbury's getting involved in the day.

The parade gets underway

