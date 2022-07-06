Leeds MP Alec Shelbrooke becomes latest Conservative to criticise Boris Johnson's leadership

Several ministers have stepped down and the PM has been forced to make appointments to replace the likes of Rishi Sunak as chancellor and Sajid Javid as health secretary.

Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough, stepped down as housing minister earlier today and claimed in his letter of resignation that both the Conservative Party and country 'deserve better'.

Mr Shelbrooke has now offered his view, posting a statement on social media and joining the list of Conservatives who have opposed Mr Johnson.

His statement read: "It has been my view that the seriousness of world events and the UK's leadership in support of Ukraine required stability in leadership at home; however, it is now clear to me that the Prime Minister's leadership of the Conservative Party can go on no longer as it is causing a distraction from the serious international issues we face as a country.

"Honesty and integrity should be the watchwords of all politicians, and it remains so for the large majority of Conservative MPs. I no longer believe, after several resets that these values can be re-embedded under the current leadership."

The PM's reign has been dogged by criticism in recent months, with 'partygate' and the handling of the Chris Pincher scandal landing him condemnation from members of his own party.