Labour picked up seven seats following last Thursday's vote, including two that were previously held by Conservative councillors in the Horsforth ward.

A post by the Horsforth and Rawdon Conservatives Facebook group stated: "It is with great sadness that we have to let you know that Dawn Collins was one of the victims of Thursday's protest voting and has lost her place on Leeds City Council.

"Dawn was an incredibly hard worker with cross party respect on Leeds City Council - Horsforth and Rawdon will miss her hard work and dedication.

"Her superb attendance record is only the tip of the iceberg - Dawn regularly put in far more than full time hours to her role as a City Councillor, because quite frankly it is impossible to do as much as she did on less. The role of a City Councillor, if you want to do it properly, is anything but a part job.

"We know that many people were given the impression on the doortstep that she barely attended meetings - because members and friends were told and passed on what they heard.

"Nothing could be further from the truth.

A picture of the count in the Leeds First Direct Arena. (Pic: Steve Riding)

"Thank you Dawn for all your years of hard work."