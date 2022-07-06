Leeds MP Stuart Andrew resigns as Housing Minister and tells Boris Johnson the country 'deserve better'

Mr Andrew has joined the likes of Rishi Sunak in resigning amid growing disillusion with the PM's leadership.

In a letter to the PM, he insisted he had enjoyed his role as Housing Minister but had allowed his endeavour for loyalty and unity to override his judgement.

He also claimed the Conservative Party and country deserve better.

His resignation makes him the first Conservative MP with a seat in Leeds to speak out on the spate of resignations which have cast doubt on the future of the PM.

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, is unable to comment on national issues due to her role as an assistant government whip.

Elmet & Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke has not made a public statement but has been approached by the Yorkshire Evening Post for one.

Mr Andrew only took on the Housing Minister role in February. Credit: Bruce Rollinson

Labour MPs in the city have been much more vocal and Leeds West representative Rachel Reeves has claimed the resigning ministers should have done so months ago,

Richard Burgon, Labour MP for Leeds East, has called on Mr Johnson himself to emulate the likes of Mr Andrew by stepping down.

The Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough MP was only appointed to the role of Housing Minister in February this year following a cabinet reshuffle, although he has been an MP in Leeds since 2010.