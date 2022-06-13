Dean Ryan: Parents of Rothwell crash victim pay tribute to son

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage regarding a collision at the junction of Park Lane and Styebank Lane which sadly resulted in the death of Dean Ryan.

The collision took place at about 3.19am on on Tuesday June 7, after a Citroen C4 travelling down Styebank Lane failed to stop at the junction to Park Lane and collided with a stone wall.

Dean Ryan.

The 54-year-old , who was driving the car, was seriously injured in the incident and passed away at Leeds General Infirmary two days later.

In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police his parents said: “Dean was a proud and popular man, who was well thought of by all that knew him. He was an avid cricket and football fan, and loved life. We are devastated by the loss of our son."

The statement goes on to read: “As well as his parents, Dean leaves behind three sons, and a grandson. The family are being supported by specialist officers and request that they are left alone to grieve at this time.”