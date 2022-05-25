Partygate: This is when the Prime Minister will hold a press conference today after fall out of Sue Gray report

An official inquiry into the partygate scandal has said the 'senior leadership' in Boris Johnson's Government must 'bear responsibility'.

The report by Sue Gray said the public would be 'dismayed' by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.

When is the Prime Minister's press conference?

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference this afternoon at 3.30pm, on Wednesday, May 25.

He is under mounting pressure over claims he lied to parliament.

It follows Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), which started at midday.

The press conference will come live from Downing Street with Mr Johnson facing renewed calls to resign.

What did the report find?

The report issued by Ms Gray includes a series of photos, with Mr Johnson pictured at the surprise birthday party in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020 for which he received a fine.

He is seen with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with sandwiches, juices and what appears to be Estrella lager - in one picture Mr Johnson is seen raising a can of the beer aloft.

Other photos include the previously-seen images of Mr Johnson raising a glass of wine at a leaving do for his former spin doctor Lee Cain on November 13, 2020.