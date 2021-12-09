The council is delivering leaflets to all residents this week informing peope what the bin collection dates are between December 19 and January 2.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "You will see that, due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, Leeds City Council will collect everyone’s bins a day early the week before Christmas, starting on Sunday 19th December.

"The majority of households collection days won’t change between Christmas and New Year, it will just be those who were due a collection on Saturday 1st January who will receive a collection a day later, on Sunday 2nd January.

"These date changes will ensure everyone receives their usual number of collections over the full festive period.

"The key message is: your bin collection day the week before Christmas will be a day early this year, so don’t forget to put your bin out a day early.

"Christmas is always our busiest time of year and we usually see a big increase in cardboard, paper and plastic recycling.

"This year we’ve again highlighted the wide range of common household items that can go in the green bin.

"We’ve also added some festive recycling tips and a reminder that people can recycle their empty bottles and jars at one of the 700 recycling banks across the city and donate any unwanted gifts in our recycling centre charity containers.

Leeds residents can still check their bin days online at www.leeds.gov.uk/xmasbins