People living in all 12 houses on cul-de-sac Farnham Close in Whinmoor are once again competing to have the best lights display.

The friendly rivalry is all in a good cause as the displays attract hundreds of visitors.

Residents on Farnham Close in Whinmoor, Leeds, are staging a Christmas lights display to bring some much-needed cheer during the pandemic and raise money for St Gemma's Hospice. Picture: Tony Johnson

Last Christmas visitors donated around £2,200 to St Gemma's Hospice.

Farnham Close resident Roger Llewellyn said the Christmas lights started going up outside all the houses around five years ago.

The displays began to draw crowds of people three years ago.

Residents decided to start raising money for a good cause and they put out collection boxes over Christmas 2020.

Now people can donate with cash, via a QR code on the close or by donating online via a justgiving page at FC's Farnham Christmas Lights

Grandfather-of-two Roger and his partner Quilly's son Sam Masters and his wife Sarah also live on the street with their children Noah, three, and six-month-old daughter Eloise.

Roger said residents hold a competition each year for the best decorated house.

He said: "St Gemmas is very close to the hearts of the residents on the close.

"Last Christmas people enjoyed coming to see the lights during lockdown because there were no other attractions to go to.

"We are hoping they will come back this year.

"We thoroughly enjoy putting on the lights displays and it is a delight to see the smiles on people's faces when they come to see them."

The lights were turned on by Coun James Gibson (Lab/Cross Gates and Whinmoor).

Coun Gibson said: "It’s a fantastic thing the community are doing to help raise spirits and some much-welcomed charity for St Gemma’s who do such important work in Leeds.

