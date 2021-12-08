Daughter of Leeds man who died after positive Covid test says Downing Street Christmas party is 'ultimate insult'

Kathryn de Prudhoe, of Oakwood, said knowing that people making the rules were breaking them is the "ultimate insult."

She spoke out after a leaked recording showed senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party at Number 10 four days after it is alleged to have taken place last December.

Her dad Tony Clay - who was fit and healthy 60-year-old with no underlying health conditions - had flu-like symptoms for around two weeks before becoming confused and suffering a fall at his home in Bardsey on April 11 2020.

Kathryn de Prudhoe (left) with her family. She lost her father Tony Clay (back right) to Covid in April 2020.

Mr Clay, a retired civil engineer, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance after his fall.

He was admitted to a Covid-19 intensive care ward after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grandfather-of-two Mr Clay - who had suffered a suspected heart attack and had a bleed on the brain - died three days later.

Mrs de Prudhoe said: "Im devastated and furious at this latest revelation.

"Last year I lost both my dad and my uncle to Covid 19. My dad died alone, we mourned him in isolation and we watched my uncle's funeral on Zoom.

"We have continued to make sacrifices and take measures to keep ourselves and others safe since March 2020 because we know too well the unbearable pain this virus can cause.

"Knowing that the very people making the rules were brazenly breaking them and then laughing at us for following them is the ultimate insult; like rubbing salt in a gaping, infected wound.

"And the worst of it is that we’re now facing another critical phase of the pandemic with the Omicron variant and the Government has lost all authority to ask people to follow restrictions, which means more people will inevitably die."