Hudson Road stabbing: Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed in Harehills street
A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a street in Leeds.
Police were called to Hudson Road, Harehills, at about 3.40pm today (Wednesday).
A teenage boy was found with serious knife injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to a disturbance on Hudson Road, Harehills, Leeds, shortly before 3.40pm this afternoon where one teenage male was found to have suffered serious but not life threatening knife injuries.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds CID by calling 101, quoting reference 908 of 8/12.
"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
