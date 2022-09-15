How much July heatwave and 39C temperatures cost Leeds Council as roads melted and Tropical World closed
Leeds City Council has revealed the cost of the July heatwave, following several days of attraction closures, melting roads and closed household waste sites.
Following the record-breaking heatwave, which saw temperatures in Leeds hit almost 40 degrees, the authority has revealed how much it cost the public purse.
A response to a Freedom of Information request put to the council by the Yorkshire Evening Post shows Leeds City Council only lost £5,220 in projected revenue from ticket sales to attractions which had to close.
In addition to this, around £11,600 was spent on additional road repairs and gritting needed due to the heat, with an extra £11,870 in other lost revenues.
This means the council spent £28,690 in additional costs caused by the scorching weather.
During the mid-July heatwave, Tropical World in Roundhay – home to meerkats, butterflies, monkeys and snakes – closed for several days over concern for the safety of its animals.
Bin collections across Leeds had started earlier in the day to allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures.
For several days, all household waste and recycling centres, except Kirkstall, closed at lunchtime due to the heat.
The council also announced road gritters would be “on standby”, due to fears roads across the city would melt in the sun’s record-breaking blaze. At one point, Stanningley Bypass, a key road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, had to get emergency repairs after it began 'buckling under the heat'.