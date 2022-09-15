Following the record-breaking heatwave, which saw temperatures in Leeds hit almost 40 degrees, the authority has revealed how much it cost the public purse.

A response to a Freedom of Information request put to the council by the Yorkshire Evening Post shows Leeds City Council only lost £5,220 in projected revenue from ticket sales to attractions which had to close.

In addition to this, around £11,600 was spent on additional road repairs and gritting needed due to the heat, with an extra £11,870 in other lost revenues.

People enjoy the sunshine in Park Square, Leeds, as the country sweltered in the heatwave on July 19.

This means the council spent £28,690 in additional costs caused by the scorching weather.

During the mid-July heatwave, Tropical World in Roundhay – home to meerkats, butterflies, monkeys and snakes – closed for several days over concern for the safety of its animals.

Bin collections across Leeds had started earlier in the day to allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures.