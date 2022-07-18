Temperatures in Leeds could hit 38 °C on Tuesday with the Government declaring a "national emergency" with an increase of their heat health warning to level four.
Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur - even among the fit and healthy.
Road users have been advised to avoid travel where possible with car breakdowns possible.
Leeds council tweeted:
"Our highways teams are on standby to grit melting roads in the extreme heat.
"Hot weather could create conditions for asphalt to soften and deteriorate."
It comes after a week after the Stanningley Bypass, a key road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, had to get emergency repairs after it began 'buckling under the heat'.
Anyone who spots any issues is encouraged to contact the council via 0113 222 4407 or online.