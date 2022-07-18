Temperatures in Leeds could hit 38 °C on Tuesday with the Government declaring a "national emergency" with an increase of their heat health warning to level four.

Level four comes with a warning that illness and death may occur - even among the fit and healthy.

Road users have been advised to avoid travel where possible with car breakdowns possible. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds council tweeted:

"Our highways teams are on standby to grit melting roads in the extreme heat.

"Hot weather could create conditions for asphalt to soften and deteriorate."

It comes after a week after the Stanningley Bypass, a key road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, had to get emergency repairs after it began 'buckling under the heat'.