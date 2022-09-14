The trailer for Secret Invasion, starring Hollywood A-lister Samuel L Jackson, has been released online and can be viewed below.

Scenes for the six-episode series were shot in various locations across the city in January this year, as well as at the Piece Hall in Halifax and other UK cities such as London and Liverpool.

The show will be broadcast on the streaming service Disney+ and sees Jackson, reprising his role as the eye patch wearing Nick Fury, starring alongside Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

The two-minute trailer gives a clearer indication of what the series will be about, after little detail was provided by Marvel Studios at the time of filming, other than that it focuses on Jackons’s character Fury and features a band of shape-shifting aliens called the Skrulls. Jackson said the series would delve deeper into Fury's past and future and allowed him to "explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is".

Crowds of fans of the superhero franchise and those wanting to catch a glimpse of the stars gathered to watch filming take place earlier this year. Paul Wilson, 47, told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time that seeing the superheroes was a “dream come true” for his kids.

The film also features acting talent including Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos: The leader of a Skrull sect.