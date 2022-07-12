Due to the recent warm weather, it appears some of the older expansion joints along the road have failed, causing humps on the road.

Temperatures have been extreme across Leeds this week as the Met Office issued an Amber Extreme Heat Warning for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the recent warm weather, it appears some of the older expansion joints along the road have failed, causing humps on the road. Picture: Coun Simon Seary.

The Stanningley Bypass, a key road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley, was previously closed in 2019 following a similar incident.

Local residents who have driven on the road have described 'speed bump' type humps as the road 'buckles under the heat'.

"People have been really concerned because cars are actually lifting as they go along the bypass," local councillor Simon Seary.

"It feels unsafe because it's making the cars jump a little so there is always that concern of there potentially being an accident."

Council highway engineers have been working to repair and replace defective joints in the concrete base along both sides of the carriageway over recent months.

Once these repairs have been completed, this section of the bypass will then be fully resurfaced.

"It's quite a challenge to replace the expansion joints as it's a lot of work and they are trying to get them replaced during the school holidays to minimise disruption," Coun Seary explained.

"I suggested a temporary speed reduction but I was assured works to replace the three joints were planned in for Wednesday and Thursday night this week."

There has been no reports of such issues on the outbound section of the carriageway where repair works have already been completed.