Leeds heatwave: Roundhay's Tropical World closed over concern for animals' safety in 40C heat

A Leeds wildlife park has been closed for two days over concern for the safety of its animals in the heatwave.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:53 pm

Tropical World, in Roundhay, is home to the largest collection of tropical plants outside Kew Gardens, as well as animals such as meerkats, butterflies, monkeys and snakes.

As temperatures soar to more than 35C today, the centre is closed to visitors while the animal keepers focus on the animals' welfare.

Tropical World, Roundhay, will be closed for two days

Tropical World will be closed again on Tuesday, when temperatures are set to hit a record-breaking 40C in Leeds.

The cafe and shop will remain open.

In a statement, Leeds City Council, which manages the site, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, bin collections across Leeds will be starting earlier tomorrow to allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures and avoid the hottest part of the day.

All household waste and recycling centres, except Kirkstall, closed at 2pm today and will close at noon on Tuesday.

Community hubs in Leeds will also be closing earlier on Monday and Tuesday - at 5pm instead of 7pm.

