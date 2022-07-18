Tropical World, in Roundhay, is home to the largest collection of tropical plants outside Kew Gardens, as well as animals such as meerkats, butterflies, monkeys and snakes.

As temperatures soar to more than 35C today, the centre is closed to visitors while the animal keepers focus on the animals' welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tropical World, Roundhay, will be closed for two days

Tropical World will be closed again on Tuesday, when temperatures are set to hit a record-breaking 40C in Leeds.

The cafe and shop will remain open.

In a statement, Leeds City Council, which manages the site, apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, bin collections across Leeds will be starting earlier tomorrow to allow bin crews to work in lower temperatures and avoid the hottest part of the day.

All household waste and recycling centres, except Kirkstall, closed at 2pm today and will close at noon on Tuesday.