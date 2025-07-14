Theaker Lane Armley: Fire-damaged former Conservative Club in Leeds set for demolition

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Plans have been submitted to Leeds City Council to demolish a 19th-century building and a former Conservative Club in Armley, following fire damage and a previously rejected redevelopment proposal.

Fairfield House, a 19th-century sandstone building, and its neighbouring clubhouse on Theaker Lane have faced a number of setbacks in recent years.

In 2024, a plan to convert the buildings - which once housed the Armley Conservative Club - into 11 terraced homes was rejected by authorities due to concerns over conservation and highway issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans to demolish Fairfield House and the next door Armley Conservative Club have been submitted.placeholder image
Plans to demolish Fairfield House and the next door Armley Conservative Club have been submitted.

In September that year, a suspected arson attack caused significant damage to the buildings.

The new planning application, submitted by Leeds Construction (Developments) Limited (LCSDL), proposes the demolition of the derelict house. It argues that demolition is necessary due to fire damage, citing recommendations from the police and fire brigade, who have deemed both building unsafe.

The application states that demolition will be carried out in a way designed to “cause as little inconvenience as possible” to neighbouring property owners. It also notes that the contractor will be held accountable for any claims arising from non-compliance with this provision.

A determination deadline is set for Friday, August 29. Full plans and a comment form are available via the Leeds City Council planning portal.

When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilPolicePlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice