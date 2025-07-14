Plans have been submitted to Leeds City Council to demolish a 19th-century building and a former Conservative Club in Armley, following fire damage and a previously rejected redevelopment proposal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairfield House, a 19th-century sandstone building, and its neighbouring clubhouse on Theaker Lane have faced a number of setbacks in recent years.

In 2024, a plan to convert the buildings - which once housed the Armley Conservative Club - into 11 terraced homes was rejected by authorities due to concerns over conservation and highway issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to demolish Fairfield House and the next door Armley Conservative Club have been submitted.

In September that year, a suspected arson attack caused significant damage to the buildings.

The new planning application, submitted by Leeds Construction (Developments) Limited (LCSDL), proposes the demolition of the derelict house. It argues that demolition is necessary due to fire damage, citing recommendations from the police and fire brigade, who have deemed both building unsafe.

The application states that demolition will be carried out in a way designed to “cause as little inconvenience as possible” to neighbouring property owners. It also notes that the contractor will be held accountable for any claims arising from non-compliance with this provision.

A determination deadline is set for Friday, August 29. Full plans and a comment form are available via the Leeds City Council planning portal .