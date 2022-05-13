Houses and flats could be built on Armley Conservative Club site if plans given green light

New plans have been submitted to build 12 houses and four flats on the site of Armley Conservative Club which has not been open since 2020.

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:30 pm

Richard Banks, from Leeds Construction Ltd, has submitted the proposals which would see 12 semi and terraced homes built if approved.

Far Field House would be converted to four apartments, with a new club building also being built.

Armley Conservative Club Theaker Lane Armley Leeds Pic: Google

The site conversion would have space for 36 cars and access would be via Theaker Lane.

Armley Conservative Club closed in 2020 during the Covid lockdown and is yet to reopen.

The applicant said 30 per cent of the site will be for provision of affordable homes with "a mix of house types, increasing the supply of middle to larger sized family homes".

"This will help to rebalance the existing housing stock and in turn will boost the existing vitality of Armley", the report continued.

Any comments can be submitted to the council until June 24.

An expected decision date has been set by planners at August 9.