Theaker Lane, Armley: Firefighters rush to tackle huge blaze at derelict building in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 08:25 BST
Emergency services rushed to a fire in an old building in west Leeds last night.

The blaze broke out in a derelict building on Theaker Lane in Armley late Wednesday (September 25), with firefighters called to the two-storey building at just after 8.40pm.

At its height, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had 10 crews in attendance, using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and a large jet to extinguish the fire, which involved around a fourth of the building.

10 crews helped tackle a blaze on Theaker Lane in Armley on Wednesday (Sep 25). | Simon Hulme/Yorkshire Evening Post

The fire service confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 20:42 yesterday to a derelict building fire at Theaker Lane, Armley. This was a two storey building 40 metres x 20 metres, 25 % of building involved in fire.

“At its height 10 crews were in attendance (Leeds x2, Stanningley, Hunslet x 2, Cookridge, Bradford, Moortown, Killingbeck x 2, Wakefield (Aerial), Bingley (Aerial support) Dewsbury (Command support)).

“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a large jet to extinguish the fire.

“No reports of any injuries on our log, all persons accounted for.”

Yorkshire Evening Post has reached out to West Yorkshire Police for a comment.

