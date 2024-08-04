A plan for new homes on the former Armley Conservative Club site has been refused permission by the council.

Eleven terraced houses would have been built on Theaker Lane under the proposals.

Fairfield House, a 19th century sandstone building, and a neighbouring clubhouse would both have been converted to form eight terraced houses.

Armley Conservative Club, in Leeds, pictured in 2013. | National World

A separate row of three new-build houses was also proposed for the site under plans considered by Leeds City Council.

A planning report said concerns were raised over the impact on Armley Conservation Area during the planning process.

They included the design of the scheme and the impact on nearby trees.

The council’s highways department also raised road safety concerns.

A design statement said people living at the site would be close to shops and transport links.

It said: “Armley is well-equipped with local amenities. There is a large amount of public open space within the area, such as Armley Moor.”

The planning report said changes had been made to the layout of the scheme with the help of council design officers.

It said: “Regrettably, the latest revision has still not overcome the original conservation issues, and has now introduced new harm.

“Information is also missing in regard to several other areas such as greenspace and affordable housing.”