A plan to build 384 flats next to a major junction in Leeds has been allowed to proceed after the developer agreed to provide more discounted homes.

Councillors agreed to the scheme next to the Armley Gyratory after design changes and additional green space were also added.

UCR Leeds Ltd sought planning permission from Leeds City Council for the project at Wellington Road and Armley Road.

A decision to allow planning permission was delayed by the City Plans Panel last month.

Council planning policy meant 20 per cent of the flats, some 77 properties, should have been let at 80 per cent of market rent.

But the developer offered to provide just seven at the cheaper rate after a financial assessment found the full requirement was not viable.

The panel gave planning permission at a meeting on Thursday after the number of discounted rentals was increased to 19.

Panel member Asghar Khan, Labour member for Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, said: “I think the design is impressive. I also do welcome the green spaces for the community.”

The panel was told a padel tennis court was removed from the plans to make more outdoor space for residents.

Separate financial contributions from the developer would include £530,000 for off-site green space improvements.

Panel members unanimously agreed to planning permission at the meeting at Leeds Civic Hall.

It means consent is delegated to the council’s chief planning officer, subject to legal agrements with the developer.