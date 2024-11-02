While the weather can be unpredictable, West Yorkshire often enjoys several sunny days before Christmas.
Here are 9 picturesque villages and towns in West Yorkshire perfect for an autumn day trip:
1. Haworth
This quant village is full of shops, cafes and pubs along cobbled streets. It is also the home on the Bronte Parsonage, where visitors can dive deep into the life of the literary sisters. | Yorkshire Post
2. Saltaire
This UNESCO World Heritage model village near Bradford is known for its well-preserved Victorian textile mill. Today, it is the home of a range of independent pubs and cafes. It is also a great spot for an autumn walk. | Archive
3. Aberford
This small village situated approximately halfway between Leeds and Selby is known for its archaic and picturesque buildings, including the historic Aberford Almshouses built in 1844. Grab a bite to eat at the Arabian Horse on a crisp autumn day. | James Hardisty
4. Bardsey
Bardsey is an ideal autumn destination for history buffs and nature lovers alike with one of the oldest churches in England, the All Hallows Church, and surrounding scenic beauty. | James Hardisty
5. Hebden Bridge
The Bohemian hotspot that is Hebden Bridge is a must-visit this autumn. The town was a cultural epicentre in the 70s and 80s, and today, you will find artisan shops, galleries and cafes along with beautiful houses and great places to eat. | Jim Fitton
6. Holmfirth
The town that inspired Last of the Summer Wine is a popular destination with visitors. The archetypal Yorkshire town is full of charm and perfect for an autumn stroll. | MarkLG1973 - stock.adobe.com