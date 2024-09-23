Benito's Leeds Skelton Lake: Mexican restaurant makes 'motorway debut' as it opens at M1 service station

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Mexican restaurant chain is making its motorway debut as it takes over a vacant unit at a Leeds service station.

Benito’s will open at Leeds Skelton Lake service station in October, taking over the unit previously occupied by Tortilla, joining new openings such as M&S Food, Greggs and a 24-hour McDonald’s.

The new opening will create 12 new jobs and will allow visitors stopping at the service station to enjoy “tasty and fresh” Mexican food including loaded burritos, soft tacos and exotic drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds Skelton Lake services will soon host a new Mexican restaurant.Leeds Skelton Lake services will soon host a new Mexican restaurant.
Leeds Skelton Lake services will soon host a new Mexican restaurant. | Extra MSA Group

The Skelton Lake restaurant will be Benito’s first in Yorkshire, and also signals the retailer’s first move into the motorway services market.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group which runs the service station, said: “We’re very excited to have Benito’s join our motorway network and offer authentic Mexican cuisine to customers at Leeds Skelton Lake services.

“In welcoming Benito’s we are again making a commitment to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our customers by presenting an exceptional choice of refreshments at our services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike Pearson, CEO at Elangeni Hospitality Group which will operate the new restaurant, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Extra MSA Group to bring our high quality Mexican food and drink to Leeds Skelton Lakes.

“We’re really looking forward to working with the Extra team to further enhance our presence in this pivotal market for us.”

Benito’s will open at Leeds Skelton Lake service station on October 14, 2024.

Related topics:Service stationJobsFoodDrinksRestaurantYorkshireLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.