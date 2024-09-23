Benito's Leeds Skelton Lake: Mexican restaurant makes 'motorway debut' as it opens at M1 service station
Benito’s will open at Leeds Skelton Lake service station in October, taking over the unit previously occupied by Tortilla, joining new openings such as M&S Food, Greggs and a 24-hour McDonald’s.
The new opening will create 12 new jobs and will allow visitors stopping at the service station to enjoy “tasty and fresh” Mexican food including loaded burritos, soft tacos and exotic drinks.
The Skelton Lake restaurant will be Benito’s first in Yorkshire, and also signals the retailer’s first move into the motorway services market.
Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group which runs the service station, said: “We’re very excited to have Benito’s join our motorway network and offer authentic Mexican cuisine to customers at Leeds Skelton Lake services.
“In welcoming Benito’s we are again making a commitment to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our customers by presenting an exceptional choice of refreshments at our services.”
Mike Pearson, CEO at Elangeni Hospitality Group which will operate the new restaurant, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Extra MSA Group to bring our high quality Mexican food and drink to Leeds Skelton Lakes.
“We’re really looking forward to working with the Extra team to further enhance our presence in this pivotal market for us.”
Benito’s will open at Leeds Skelton Lake service station on October 14, 2024.
