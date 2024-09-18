Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hollywood star was recently spotted at Elland Road as Leeds United clashed with Burnley - but what are his connections to the city and the team?

Will Ferrell has made a number of appearances in the UK in the last couple of days, including promoting his latest Netflix documentary “Will & Harper” on The One Show on Monday (September 16).

Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell, pictured at Elland Road on Saturday (September 14). | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ferrell, 56, is the latest star to invest in the team, after he bought a minority stake in Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises earlier this year.

He joins celebrities such as lifelong Leeds supporter Russell Crowe, swimmer Michael Phelps and golfer Jordan Spieth.

He said: “[The investment] came about through a friend of mine who is part of the investor group and was in a movie with me, the very famous ‘Semi-Pro’ in which I played Jackie Moon, a movie about the ABA which is a defunct basketball league.

“Pete Cornell was part of the cast, and he emailed me saying he was possibly going to invest and they'd asked if I'd be interested. I spoke with Paraag and next thing you know I was like ‘please sign me up’.”

The Netflix film follows the “Elf” actor and his friend Harper, who recently came out as a trans woman, on a road trip through the United States.

“Will & Harper” is available to stream on Netflix from September 27, 2024.