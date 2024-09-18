Will Ferrell: Inside Hollywood star's links to Leeds United as he visits city ahead of new Netflix film 'Will & Harper'
Will Ferrell has made a number of appearances in the UK in the last couple of days, including promoting his latest Netflix documentary “Will & Harper” on The One Show on Monday (September 16).
The “Anchorman” star was also spotted amongst fans at Elland Road on Saturday (September 14), as Leeds United faced a 0-1 defeat against Burnley.
Ferrell, 56, is the latest star to invest in the team, after he bought a minority stake in Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises earlier this year.
He joins celebrities such as lifelong Leeds supporter Russell Crowe, swimmer Michael Phelps and golfer Jordan Spieth.
Before heading to the directors’ box with Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, he told LUTV about his decision to invest in the club.
He said: “[The investment] came about through a friend of mine who is part of the investor group and was in a movie with me, the very famous ‘Semi-Pro’ in which I played Jackie Moon, a movie about the ABA which is a defunct basketball league.
“Pete Cornell was part of the cast, and he emailed me saying he was possibly going to invest and they'd asked if I'd be interested. I spoke with Paraag and next thing you know I was like ‘please sign me up’.”
When not supporting his latest investment at Elland Road, Ferrell has been promoting his documentary “Will & Harper” on various TV shows.
The Netflix film follows the “Elf” actor and his friend Harper, who recently came out as a trans woman, on a road trip through the United States.
“Will & Harper” is available to stream on Netflix from September 27, 2024.
