Hollywood A-lister Will Ferrell has become a minority investor at Leeds United after buying a stake in the club.

The YEP understands Ferrell, 56, is the latest high-profile investor after seemingly falling in love with English football during recent trips. The actor, best known for his roles in Elf, Anchorman and Step Brothers, joins fellow actor Russell Crowe and sporting greats Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth as a part of an ever-growing group of stakeholders.

49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of NFL team San Francisco 49ers, remain majority owners after buying out previous owner Andrea Radrizzani last summer. They also remain in day-to-day control of Leeds, with Ferrell joining other high-profile investors in a group of limited partners, who will not be making any decisions in the boardroom.

Ferrell, who has an estimated net worth of around £127million, already has a taste of football investment as part-owner of MLS club Los Angeles FC, and the well-known actor has been spotted enjoying the English game on multiple occasions. He was spotted attending four matches within six days on his last trip to the UK last season.

The Hollywood star was invited to watch Wrexham by colleagues Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have enjoyed great success leading the Welsh side from the National League to League One, before attending Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Everton last February. He then showed his love for the Championship by attending Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland at Loftus Road a few days later.

Ferrell could be back in the UK shortly and fans will be keeping a sharp eye on the directors’ box at Elland Road when Norwich visit for the Championship play-off semi-final second-leg on Thursday, May 16. Leeds go to Carrow road for the first leg on Sunday, May 12, having set up the tie after defeat against Southampton on the final day left them in third.

