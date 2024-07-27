Hollywood star Leeds United fan shows off new Whites acquisitions with handout plan
Hollywood star Russell Crowe arrived for a big date in Leeds armed with new Leeds United acquisitions as he beamed about the city and the club he supports.
The Gladiator actor and singer is currently on tour with his Indoor Garden Party band who arrived in the city of Leeds on Thursday for an intimate gig at Brudenell Social Club.
Speaking beforehand to ITV, Crowe declared his excitement at playing in front of just 400 people as a great “change up” to venues like Glastonbury and also showed off the new Leeds United yellow away shirts that he had acquired for himself and to also hand out to other members of his band.
Crowe, a Whites investor as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover, said of his visit to Leeds: “It's great, very good. We drove through the night so we arrived here late in the early morning. We arrived in the dark and basically just been sleeping all day. We are just over halfway through this tour we have been playing and some incredible places."
Asked about being in Leeds with Leeds United being his team, Crowe beamed: "It's going to be fun. We debated various places that we could play here but there's just that intensity of 400 people compared to the bigger stages and stuff that we have been doing. It's a great change up for us. I've actually got some fresh gear, new away jerseys for all the band and everything!”
