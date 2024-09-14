United probed throughout the contest but were lacking a cutting edge in the creative and finishing departments. The Clarets, on the other hand, were not and took their only real opportunity with aplomb, Luca Koleosho slotting beyond Illan Meslier after dispossessing Manor Solomon and sprinting clear.
1. Illan Meslier - 6/10
No saves to make beyond the goal. Nothing of note for him to do beyond that one job, really. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
2. Jayden Bogle - 4/10
Really shaky defensively. Waited too long to try and block the shot for Burnley's goal, even if he was exposed through no fault of his own. A poor pass to Gnonto put Leeds in big trouble on his side. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Joe Rodon - 7/10
A slow start but he recovered and put in some big challenges. Close to getting on the end of a dangerous cross. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Pascal Struijk - 7/10
Tidied up well. Passed the ball to feet really well to get Leeds going forward. Positioning suspect for the situation that cost Firpo a yellow. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. Junior Firpo - 8/10
Solid, again, and good on the ball. Some very tidy football going forward, linked up with Solomon and made the left side Leeds' most dangerous option. | Getty Images
6. Ethan Ampadu - 7/10
A few uncharacteristic losses of possession, hurt himself in a challenge that he didn't need to fly into but helped keep the pressure on, came close to scoring and defended well. | Getty Images
