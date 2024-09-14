Leeds United minority shareholder Will Ferrell spotted at Elland Road
Hollywood mega-star and Leeds United investor Will Ferrell was at Elland Road on Saturday to watch his new club take on Burnley.
The 57-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Elf and Anchorman, was pitch-side with chairman Paraag Marathe before kick-off and posed for pictures with the much-loved yellow away shirt by the touchline. And as the teams walked out, he was seen filming the Elland Road South Stand belting out Marching On Together.
Ferrell became the latest celebrity investor in Leeds earlier this year as part of the wider 49ers Enterprises vehicle. He was tipped to potentially be at Wembley for May’s Championship play-off final but plans fell through.
Reports emerged on Saturday morning that the actor would be present for the first time at Elland Road and sharp eyes quickly spotted him entering the ground sporting a blue and yellow beanie hat. Ferrell posed for a few snaps and watched on as the Leeds players went for a stroll on the pitch and was introduced to Dan James and under-21s goalkeeper Harry Christy, enjoying a lengthy chat with the latter.
He then made his way up into the directors’ box with Marathe and other club chiefs, from where he got to enjoy a first-ever live rendition of Marching On Together. Ferrell is among several well-known names to invest in Leeds but one of the first such celebrities to attend a game live.
After 49ers Enterprises assumed full control of the club last summer, a raft of names have emerged as minority investors from athletes to actors. Among them are the likes of golf stars Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas, as well as actor and known Leeds fan Russell Crowe.
Ferrell is also part-owner of Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC and attended several Premier League and EFL games during a previous trip to the UK, one being a trip to Wrexham who are owned by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.