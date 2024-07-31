Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our city has had an amazing start to the Olympics so far with a number of gold medals around Leeds-related necks.

The undisputed world number 1 mountain biker won Team GB’s second gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men’s cross country on July 29.

Leeds' very own Tom Pidcock is one of Team GB's gold medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Getty Images

In the dramatic race, Pidcock suffered a punctured tyre which led him to fall nine places behind leader Victor Koretzky from France.

Mere moments from the finish line, and after briefly falling behind the Frenchman once again, “Pidders” managed an incredible overtake for the spot at the top of the podium.

Who is Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock MBE?

Tom - nickname Pidders - was born in Leeds in 1999, and has made a name for himself as one of the best mountain bikers in the world.

He competes in cyclo-cross, mountain bike and road bicycle racing disciplines for British team Ineos Grenadiers, and has won under-23 World Championship gold in all three disciplines.

Turning professional in 2021, Pidcock has won the cross-country mountain bike titles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to Covid) and the 2023 World Championships.

And now, he has become the second man in history to win back to back Olympic titles after his stunning win at the 2024 games.

Leeds has had a great year at the games so far, with Leeds-born Daniel Wiffen making history after winning Ireland’s first gold medal in swimming since 1996 on Tuesday.

