Tom Pidcock: Who is Leeds-born Team GB mountain biker who won gold at Paris 2024 Olympics
Amongst the amazing talent this city has helped produce is 25-year-old Leeds-born Tom Pidcock MBE.
The undisputed world number 1 mountain biker won Team GB’s second gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men’s cross country on July 29.
In the dramatic race, Pidcock suffered a punctured tyre which led him to fall nine places behind leader Victor Koretzky from France.
Mere moments from the finish line, and after briefly falling behind the Frenchman once again, “Pidders” managed an incredible overtake for the spot at the top of the podium.
Who is Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock MBE?
Tom - nickname Pidders - was born in Leeds in 1999, and has made a name for himself as one of the best mountain bikers in the world.
He competes in cyclo-cross, mountain bike and road bicycle racing disciplines for British team Ineos Grenadiers, and has won under-23 World Championship gold in all three disciplines.
Turning professional in 2021, Pidcock has won the cross-country mountain bike titles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to Covid) and the 2023 World Championships.
And now, he has become the second man in history to win back to back Olympic titles after his stunning win at the 2024 games.
Leeds has had a great year at the games so far, with Leeds-born Daniel Wiffen making history after winning Ireland’s first gold medal in swimming since 1996 on Tuesday.
Team GB won another gold in women’s quadruple sculls on July 31, which included Leeds rower Georgie Brayshaw.
The three Leeds-born gold medallists are also joined by Alex Yee, from Lewisham. The Leeds Beckett University graduate won the men’s triathlon gold after a shocking win over New Zealand’s Hayden Widle.
