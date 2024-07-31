Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds-born swimmer has scooped a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Daniel Wiffen is competing for Ireland at this year’s highly anticipated competition.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Magheralin, County Down at the age of two, set an Olympic record time of 7:38.19 during the men’s 800 metre freestyle final held on July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses on the podium during the swimming medal ceremony after the men's 800m Freestyle Final at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 30. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images). | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the success on his social media channels, Wiffen said he had “no words” for the euphoric win.

He also becomes the first Olympian from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold for Ireland and the first Olympian from Team Ireland to win a gold medal in swimming since 1996.

But this isn’t the first time he’s been named a world champion. Wiffen won the 800 and 1500 metre freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha this year, too.