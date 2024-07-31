Daniel Wiffen: Who is Leeds-born swimmer who made history with gold medal for Ireland at Paris Olympics 2024
Daniel Wiffen is competing for Ireland at this year’s highly anticipated competition.
The 23-year-old, who moved to Magheralin, County Down at the age of two, set an Olympic record time of 7:38.19 during the men’s 800 metre freestyle final held on July 30.
Sharing the success on his social media channels, Wiffen said he had “no words” for the euphoric win.
He also becomes the first Olympian from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold for Ireland and the first Olympian from Team Ireland to win a gold medal in swimming since 1996.
But this isn’t the first time he’s been named a world champion. Wiffen won the 800 and 1500 metre freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha this year, too.
He was also the winner of the 400, 800 and 1500-metre freestyle races at the 2023 European Swimming Championships.
