Daniel Wiffen: Who is Leeds-born swimmer who made history with gold medal for Ireland at Paris Olympics 2024

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds-born swimmer has scooped a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. 

Daniel Wiffen is competing for Ireland at this year’s highly anticipated competition. 

The 23-year-old, who moved to Magheralin, County Down at the age of two, set an Olympic record time of 7:38.19 during the men’s 800 metre freestyle final held on July 30. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses on the podium during the swimming medal ceremony after the men's 800m Freestyle Final at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 30. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images).Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses on the podium during the swimming medal ceremony after the men's 800m Freestyle Final at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 30. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images).
Gold medalist Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses on the podium during the swimming medal ceremony after the men's 800m Freestyle Final at La Defense Arena in Paris on July 30. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images). | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Sharing the success on his social media channels, Wiffen said he had “no words” for the euphoric win. 

He also becomes the first Olympian from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold for Ireland and the first Olympian from Team Ireland to win a gold medal in swimming since 1996.

But this isn’t the first time he’s been named a world champion. Wiffen won the 800 and 1500 metre freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha this year, too. 

He was also the winner of the 400, 800 and 1500-metre freestyle races at the 2023 European Swimming Championships.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:HistoryLeedsIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.