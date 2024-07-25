Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds athletes are putting the city on the map at this year’s Olympic Games.

Taking place in Paris from July 26, the Olympic Games have returned for another summer of intense competition.

And there are many athletes from Leeds who are gearing up to bring it home, some of which are competing on this stage for the first time while others are former medallists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the Leeds athletes flying the flag for their country.

Tom Pidcock MBE

This 24-year-old mountain biker from Leeds is a former medallist and is looking to take home another at this years’ Olympics.

Pidock took the cross-country mountain bike titles at the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Championships. He also scooped the title at the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships.

Georgie Brayshaw

Georgie is a 30-year-old British rower from Leeds, who began rowing in the second year of university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Georgie won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships. The following year, Georgie was a part of the British women's quad that won gold at the World Rowing Championships in 2023.

Harry Hepworth

Leeds athletes are gearing up for the Paris Olympics 2024. Pictured Sam Dickinson (photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images) and Harry Hepworth and team (photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images). | Getty Images

20-year-old Harry Hepworth from Leeds is a British artistic gymnast.

He trained at Leeds Gymnastics Club, in Seacroft, and has represented Great Britain at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Harry said it was a “dream” of his to compete at the Olympic Games on his social media channels.

Sam Dickinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This 27-year-old triathlete from York applied to the University of Leeds to train alongside the Brownlee brothers.

He is a Commonwealth champion from the Birmingham 2022 mixed relay and has represented Great Britain at individual and mixed relay races and championships.

Part of this year’s Team GB, Sam said it was time to “give everything to bring it home” via his Instagram.

Daniel Wiffen

This 23-year-old Irish swimmer has competed on the international stage a number of times and will be one to watch at this year’s Olympic Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad