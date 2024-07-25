Paris Olympics 2024: Meet the Leeds Olympians competing for glory including mountain biker Tom Pidcock
Taking place in Paris from July 26, the Olympic Games have returned for another summer of intense competition.
And there are many athletes from Leeds who are gearing up to bring it home, some of which are competing on this stage for the first time while others are former medallists.
Here are the Leeds athletes flying the flag for their country.
Tom Pidcock MBE
This 24-year-old mountain biker from Leeds is a former medallist and is looking to take home another at this years’ Olympics.
Pidock took the cross-country mountain bike titles at the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Championships. He also scooped the title at the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships.
Georgie Brayshaw
Georgie is a 30-year-old British rower from Leeds, who began rowing in the second year of university.
In 2022, Georgie won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships. The following year, Georgie was a part of the British women's quad that won gold at the World Rowing Championships in 2023.
Harry Hepworth
20-year-old Harry Hepworth from Leeds is a British artistic gymnast.
He trained at Leeds Gymnastics Club, in Seacroft, and has represented Great Britain at the 2023 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Harry said it was a “dream” of his to compete at the Olympic Games on his social media channels.
Sam Dickinson
This 27-year-old triathlete from York applied to the University of Leeds to train alongside the Brownlee brothers.
He is a Commonwealth champion from the Birmingham 2022 mixed relay and has represented Great Britain at individual and mixed relay races and championships.
Part of this year’s Team GB, Sam said it was time to “give everything to bring it home” via his Instagram.
Daniel Wiffen
This 23-year-old Irish swimmer has competed on the international stage a number of times and will be one to watch at this year’s Olympic Games.
Most recently, he won the 800 and 1500 metres freestyle at the 2024 World Championships, becoming Ireland’s first swimming world champion.
