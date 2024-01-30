Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Three Horse Shoes Oulton: Floral tributes laid for 'little angel' after newborn baby's death in Leeds pub

Floral tributes have been laid at the Leeds pub where a baby's body was found on Sunday.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT
People across the city have been rocked by the tragic incident, as police continue to search for the newborn baby's mother to make sure she is safe.

Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub at about 4.45pm on Sunday after the baby girl was discovered in the toilets.

Paramedics confirmed the newborn's death, and evidence suggests the baby was stillborn in the toilet cubicle.

Bunches of flowers have now been laid on a bench outside the Oulton pub, which remains closed today, with residents leaving tributes to the baby.

Floral tributes have been laid at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)Floral tributes have been laid at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)
One note read: "Too good for this world. Fly high angel. All our love and hugs."

The news has shocked Oulton residents and people across Leeds, as police urge the mother to seek medical help.

Patricia Mclean said: "It’s heartbreaking for everyone concerned." Simon Mogan added: "Very sad, my heart is in bits at this sad news. Fly high little angel."

Sadaf Khan added: "A very sad situation. I'm heartbroken to hear of the baby."

