Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across the city have been rocked by the tragic incident, as police continue to search for the newborn baby's mother to make sure she is safe.

Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub at about 4.45pm on Sunday after the baby girl was discovered in the toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics confirmed the newborn's death, and evidence suggests the baby was stillborn in the toilet cubicle.

Bunches of flowers have now been laid on a bench outside the Oulton pub, which remains closed today, with residents leaving tributes to the baby.

Floral tributes have been laid at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

One note read: "Too good for this world. Fly high angel. All our love and hugs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Mclean said: "It’s heartbreaking for everyone concerned." Simon Mogan added: "Very sad, my heart is in bits at this sad news. Fly high little angel."