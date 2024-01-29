Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tragic incident was reported yesterday afternoon (January 28) at the Three Horse Shoes, in Leeds Road, Oulton.

An urgent appeal has since been launched by West Yorkshire Police for the mother of the baby to get in touch, as officers stressed that her welfare is the priority.

The news has come as a shock for the village, as a councillor explained.

Coun Conrad Hart-Brooke, who represents the Rothwell ward at Leeds City Council, also urged against speculation.

He said: "Councillors share in the shock and sadness of this tragic event.

"Our local community is a strong one and many of us may know people directly or indirectly affected by this sad death.

"Right now, what matters is that the people directly affected get the support they need, especially the mother.

"We would urge people to resist the temptation to speculate about this situation on social media.

"There may be some directly affected by this that may read it and seeing unsubstantiated rumours will not help them or anyone at this time."

The MP for the area, Alec Shelbrooke, also released a statement. He said: "Desperately sad news in Oulton today. At this time, please avoid speculation - the priority today must be to help the police and health agencies locate the mother.