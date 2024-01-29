Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tragic incident, that was reported at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton yesterday (January 28), prompted an urgent appeal to find the baby's mother. Police said that their focus remains on her welfare.

Now, in a press conference, DCI James Entwistle said that the baby may have been stillborn in a toilet cubicle - but he added that police cannot "know anything for sure" until they speak to the baby's mother.

He also repeated an earlier appeal for the woman to get in contact.

"From a police perspective, I want to be really clear. I'm not here to arrest you or anyone else," he said during the press conference, near to Leeds General Infirmary. "I'm here to understand what has happened and make sure you get the medical attention you need.

Appealing directly to the baby's mother, he said: "Please, get in touch with us or our NHS colleagues and help us to get you the care you need. I want to make sure this doesn't happen again to you or anyone else."

DCI Entwistle confirmed that officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the pub and are concentrating on speaking to witnesses, as part of their efforts to locate the mother.

He added: "Everything I have from our NHS colleagues suggests that this was a stillbirth that may have taken place within that bathroom cubicle, but until I can speak to the mother, I don't know anything for sure."

DCI Entwistle also emphasised the fact that there is not a criminal enquiry underway, but rather a safeguarding enquiry.

Emergency services were called to the pub, in Leeds Road at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon following the discovery of the newborn baby girl in the toilet area. Paramedics confirmed that she had died.

The village, to the south east of the city, has been left in a state of "shock and sadness" as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, a councillor for the area and the village's MP have urged against people speculating on the incident.