Three Horse Shoes Oulton: Police identify woman believed to be mother of baby found dead in Leeds

Police have released an update on their search for the mother of a baby found dead in a Leeds pub.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
A woman, who police believe is the mother of the newborn baby girl, has now been identified.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police enquiries have identified a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby girl found deceased in a public house in Oulton.

"She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support.

The mother of a newborn baby found dead in a Leeds pub is believed to have been identified, police say (Photo by National World)The mother of a newborn baby found dead in a Leeds pub is believed to have been identified, police say (Photo by National World)
"Police would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal, and everyone who supported the police in their enquiries."

Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds Road, Oulton, at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

newborn baby girl had been found in the toilet area. When paramedics arrived, they confirmed the baby was dead.

Police held a press conference outside Leeds General Infirmary on Monday afternoon and stressed that no criminal enquiry is underway, and their priority was to make sure the mother is safe.

