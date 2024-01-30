Three Horse Shoes Oulton: Leeds pub confirms when it will reopen as police search for baby's mother
The Leeds pub where a baby's body was found on Sunday evening has confirmed when it will reopen.
The Three Horse Shoes in Oulton has been closed since the tragic incident unfolded at about 4.45pm on Sunday.
Emergency services were called out to the pub after the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilets. Paramedics confirmed the baby's death, and medical evidence suggests she was stillborn - and could have been born in the toilet cubicle.
Police are continuing their search for the baby's mother to make sure she is safe and gets the medical treatment she might need.
The managers of the Three Horse Shoes, Joe and Danielle, have released a statement on Facebook this morning to confirm they will remain closed today (Tuesday January 30). The pub will reopen on Wednesday.
The statement read: "Thank you for your patience and understanding and sorry for any inconvenience caused. Bookings will be contacted directly."
Praise has poured in on social media for the managers and staff at the pub.
Posting on Facebook, one customer said: "The staff all did amazing to somehow manage the toughest situation they could face without causing alarm and panic amongst the customers which isn't an easy feat given the situation.