Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Three Horse Shoes in Oulton has been closed since the tragic incident unfolded at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called out to the pub after the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilets. Paramedics confirmed the baby's death, and medical evidence suggests she was stillborn - and could have been born in the toilet cubicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are continuing their search for the baby's mother to make sure she is safe and gets the medical treatment she might need.

The managers of the Three Horse Shoes, Joe and Danielle, have released a statement on Facebook this morning to confirm they will remain closed today (Tuesday January 30). The pub will reopen on Wednesday.

Three Horse Shoes in Oulton, where the body of a newborn baby girl was found on Sunday evening (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

The statement read: "Thank you for your patience and understanding and sorry for any inconvenience caused. Bookings will be contacted directly."

Praise has poured in on social media for the managers and staff at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, one customer said: "The staff all did amazing to somehow manage the toughest situation they could face without causing alarm and panic amongst the customers which isn't an easy feat given the situation.