Helen Skelton has claimed that her youngest child is turning out to be “identical” to her eldest.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, shares seven-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie with ex-husband and Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took to Instagram on Monday night to share a photo of blonde cutie Ernie when he was just one-years-old.

Credit @helenskelton Instagram story

It was followed by a snap of Elsie, with the caption: “Never realised until a stream of time hops how identical mine are aged one… same curls… Same teeth… Same stubbornness… same refusal to sleep”.

Credit @helenskelton Instagram story

Helen and Leeds Rhino star Richie ended their eight-year marriage in April 2022, just four months after the Countryfile presenter gave birth to their third child, Elsie.

The mother-of-three subsequently moved her children from Leeds to Cumbria, where they now live on her parents’ dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after their split, Richie began dating Stephanie Thrikill - the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkll - and the pair welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Helen was competing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, when Richie and Stephanie’s blossoming relationship was made public. Ranvir Singh, who was acting as stand-in host on ITV’s Lorraine, credited Helen for “mending a completely broken heart live on TV”.

Helen made it to the final of Strictly alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez. However, rumours began to circulate that she had ‘gotten close’ to professional dancer Vito Coppola , who was partnered with singer Fluer East.