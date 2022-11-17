Helen Skelton has shared a relatable message for working parents after taking a break from Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals to help her son with his homework.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 39, from Cumbria, has had a busy week of rehearsals ahead of her performance with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez, in Blackpool on Saturday.

She has also been juggling life as a single parent after her split from rugby player ex-husband Richie Myler, with who she shares three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, 11 months.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to share a sweet message to working parents after being moved by her son’s homework.

Helen recently revealed that she has moved out of Leeds to live with her parents at their farm in Cumbria. The Countryfile presenter has praised them for helping with childcare whilst she performs on Strictly.

She shared an image of her son’s homework paper with her 380,000 followers on Instagram stories.

The question on his homework was: “Who is your favorite author”.

To which her son wrote: “Helen Skelton”.

After naming the book that Helen wrote ‘Wild Girl’, he was asked if he could find three facts about the author.

He sweetly answered: "She is brave, she is my mum, and she has been around the world."

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez are currently practicing the Salsa ahead of Saturday night’s show. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram)

Helen added a caption to the image stating: "If you’re a parent who works, I see you. We’re doing ok”.

In the book ‘Wild Girl: How to Have Incredible Adventures, Outdoors’ Helen shares six stories of her most daring adventures.