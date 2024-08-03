With several medals - including several gold - around the necks of Leeds athletes, it’s fair to say our city is a force to be reckoned with.
Eight days in, we have seen Tom Pidcock win Team GB’s second gold of the games, Alex Yee overtake New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in the last hundred metres and Georgina Brayshaw snatch a rowing gold after a photo finish.
Leeds diving duo Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher won bronze at the men’s synchronised springboard event on Friday - and we’re sure there will be plenty more Leeds medals over the next few days.
This gallery includes athletes born in Leeds, or those who have spent a good part of their career training and competing in Leeds, as well as athletes who graduated from one of our many universities.