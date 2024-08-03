14 great pictures of Leeds athletes competing and celebrating at the Paris 2024 Olympics

By Dennis Morton, Geha Pandey
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

It has been a good run for Leeds athletes so far at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With several medals - including several gold - around the necks of Leeds athletes, it’s fair to say our city is a force to be reckoned with.

Eight days in, we have seen Tom Pidcock win Team GB’s second gold of the games, Alex Yee overtake New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in the last hundred metres and Georgina Brayshaw snatch a rowing gold after a photo finish.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

Leeds diving duo Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher won bronze at the men’s synchronised springboard event on Friday - and we’re sure there will be plenty more Leeds medals over the next few days.

This gallery includes athletes born in Leeds, or those who have spent a good part of their career training and competing in Leeds, as well as athletes who graduated from one of our many universities.

Mountain biker Tom Pidcock, from Leeds, is a former medalist and competed at this year's Olympic Games in Paris.

1. Tom Pidcock

Mountain biker Tom Pidcock, from Leeds, is a former medalist and competed at this year's Olympic Games in Paris. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pidcock, 25, suffered a punctured tyre which led him to fall nine places behind leader Victor Koretzky from France.

2. Tom Pidcock

Pidcock, 25, suffered a punctured tyre which led him to fall nine places behind leader Victor Koretzky from France. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Not behind for long, here is Tom Pidcock pictured with his gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

3. Tom Pidcock

Not behind for long, here is Tom Pidcock pictured with his gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Alex Yee, a Leeds Beckett University graduate, was representing Team GB at this year's Olympic Games

4. Alex Yee

Alex Yee, a Leeds Beckett University graduate, was representing Team GB at this year's Olympic Games | Lars Baron/Getty Images Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Yee brought another win for Team GB on Wednesday (July 31).

5. Alex Yee

Yee brought another win for Team GB on Wednesday (July 31). | Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pictured is the 26-year-old athlete with his gold medal.

6. Alex Yee

Pictured is the 26-year-old athlete with his gold medal. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paris 2024 OlympicsLeedsTom Pidcock
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice