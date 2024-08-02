Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds diving duo have claimed a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher came third at the men's synchronised 3-metre springboard event at the Olympic Games held today (Friday, August 2).

The Olympians, who first began working together in 2021, finished on 438.15 points.

Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, right, of Team Great Britain react after competing in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) | Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

This bronze medal is City of Leeds diver Laugher’s fourth Olympic medal, as the 29-year-old won a gold and a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

But it is the first Olympic medal for his 24-year-old partner Harding.

China claimed the top prize with 446.10 points, closely followed by Mexico which took silver with 444.03 points.

Laugher is set to represent Team GB in the men’s 3m springboard on Tuesday, August 6 at 9am.