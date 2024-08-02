Paris Olympics 2024: Leeds divers Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher win bronze at synchronised 3m springboard

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Leeds diving duo have claimed a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher came third at the men's synchronised 3-metre springboard event at the Olympic Games held today (Friday, August 2). 

The Olympians, who first began working together in 2021, finished on 438.15 points. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, right, of Team Great Britain react after competing in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, right, of Team Great Britain react after competing in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher, right, of Team Great Britain react after competing in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) | Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

This bronze medal is City of Leeds diver Laugher’s fourth Olympic medal, as the 29-year-old won a gold and a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021. 

But it is the first Olympic medal for his 24-year-old partner Harding.

China claimed the top prize with 446.10 points, closely followed by Mexico which took silver with 444.03 points. 

Laugher is set to represent Team GB in the men’s 3m springboard on Tuesday, August 6 at 9am. 

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:Jack LaugherOlympic GamesNewsletterSilver

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.