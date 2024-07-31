Georgie Brayshaw: Leeds rower claims sixth Team GB gold after dramatic victory at Paris 2024 Olympics
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leedsown Georgie Brayshaw, along with Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Dutch.
The 2023 world champions produced a storming finish in the final 250 metres – and a photo-finish was declared as the two boats crossed the line.
But it was the British crew who were punching the air with the margin of victory given as 0.15 seconds.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
The win came just a few minutes after Leeds Beckett University graduate Alex Yee won Team GB’s fifth gold after a dramatic ending to the men’s triathlon.
Brayshaw and Yee joins Leeds-born Tom Pidcock who won GB’s second gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics at men’s mountain biking, and Daniel Wiffin - who was born in Leeds but competes for Ireland - at men’s 800 metre freestyle swimming.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.