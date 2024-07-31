Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls crew claimed gold in a dramatic race to the line with the Netherlands - and another win for Leeds.

Leedsown Georgie Brayshaw, along with Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into second spot behind the Dutch.

The 2023 world champions produced a storming finish in the final 250 metres – and a photo-finish was declared as the two boats crossed the line.

Leeds own Georgie Brayshaw, along with Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry won a sixth gold for Team GB. | Chloe Knott/Team GB

But it was the British crew who were punching the air with the margin of victory given as 0.15 seconds.