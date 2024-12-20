People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Horsforth street latest to win big in £1,000 per ticket daily jackpot

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lucky street in Leeds has become the latest to win this month’s postcode lottery.

Players living in Hall Lane, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS18 5JF postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Friday, December 20).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Players living in Hall Lane, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000.Players living in Hall Lane, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000.
Players living in Hall Lane, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Hall Lane is the seventh Leeds street to lucky this month with five winners last week alone.

Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky ones to win in November.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:People's Postcode LotteryLeedsHorsforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice