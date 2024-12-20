Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lucky street in Leeds has become the latest to win this month’s postcode lottery.

Players living in Hall Lane, Horsforth have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS18 5JF postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Friday, December 20).

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Hall Lane is the seventh Leeds street to lucky this month with five winners last week alone.

Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky ones to win in November.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.