Plans have been revealed to celebrate the outstanding medal haul in Paris brought in by Olympic athletes hailing from the city of Leeds.

Following an outstanding effort at the Olympic Games held in Paris, Team GB took home a grand total of 65 medals over the course of 16 days.

And the many Leeds athletes that played their part in this national success are due to be recognised for their contribution with a civic reception held later this year.

The event will also celebrate the achievements of Leeds-based competitors at the Paralympic Games, which take place in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

Leeds Olympics for Team GB at the Paris Olympics are being recognised with a civic reception. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall Katung, said: “Team GB has had a magnificent medal-winning Olympics, and I’m so proud that the city of Leeds made such a glittering contribution to that success.

“Whether they’re from Leeds or use our superb facilities as a base for their training, every single local athlete flew the flag for the city in tremendous fashion throughout the Games.

“Their achievements have further strengthened Leeds’s reputation as a true sporting city, and I look forward to personally congratulating them – along with our equally-impressive Paralympic athletes – at the civic reception later this year.”

Notable performers from the city included Tom Pidcock, who took cross-country mountain biking gold on day three of the Games, and Katy Marchant, one of the cycling trio that won Great Britain’s first-ever Olympic women’s team sprint gold on day 10.

Other standout local participants included rower Georgie Brayshaw, triathletes Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson and Beth Potter, gymnast Harry Hepworth and divers Jack Laugher, Anthony Harding and Lois Toulson.

Their medal haul underlined the city’s status as a powerhouse of sporting talent, and also provided a fitting testament to the dedication of the volunteers who run countless community clubs and teams across the city.

Further details about the reception will be confirmed by the council in due course.