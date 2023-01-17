Nile Wilson has shared a photo of his family at ITV’s Dancing on Ice showing their support as he made his figure skating debut.

The former team GB gymnast, 27, from Leeds, shared the photo on his Instagram just days after revealing that his dad is due to have brain surgery.

Speaking recently on ITV’s This Morning, he explained that his dad is due to have brain surgery on Tuesday 17 January following a second stroke.

Nile Wilson has shared a photo of his family supporting his debut on Dancing on Ice just days before his dad is due to have brain surgery (@nilemw - Instagram)

Despite the upcoming surgery, Nile’s parents, Sally and Neil, sister Joanna and girlfriend Hermione were all in attendance to show their support at the former gymnast’s skating debut.

The heartwarming photo showed the family all together with Nile and his skating partner Olivia Smart on Sunday (15 January) ahead of the Dancing on Ice live show.

Nile’s family were shown screaming and shouting with excitement during his skating routine to Sign of the Times by Harry Styles, with his sister Joanna heard shouting “come on Nile!”

His mother Sally was also seen holding up a banner that had “Nile & Liv” in big writing.

Nile’s family are used to supporting the former gymnast from the sidelines after attending several gymnastics events including the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The family have been preparing for Nile’s dad Neil’s brain surgery this week after he suffered a second stroke.

Two months ago, Neil announced he had suffered a bleed on the brain for the second time in ten years and would require brain surgery.

Neil told his followers: “5 weeks ago I had another bleed on my brain effectively having a second stroke 10 years after I had the first one and spent 4 days in hospital. I wanted to write a post to say a massive thank you to @sallywilson2016 (my carer) @nilemw & @joannajwilson for all the love and support you have shown me.

“Also big thank you to @luke_sutts and all the team at @nilewilsongymnastics for the love and hard work. A special mention for @amyycard for supporting 2 clubs through the last couple of months, everybody at Rotherham & Leeds have just been sensational.

“I am waiting to find out about surgery and when that will be happening, feel so lucky again when so many people end up with very sever symptoms and their quality of life is so highly impacted on.”

It was revealed this week on This Morning that Neil would be having his brain surgery on Tuesday.

Whilst appearing on the lunchtime show on Friday 13th January, Dermot O’Leary asked the former gymnast how his dad’s health was.

Nile Wilson has revealed his dad will be in attendance to watch is first Dancing on Ice performance on Sunday despite expecting brain surgery next Tuesday (@nilemw - Instagram)

Dermot asked the Olympic bronze medal holder: “Nile, your father recently just had brain surgery, didn’t he? So how’s he doing?”

Nile responded to the television host saying: “He’s good. He’s not actually had the surgery, it will be on Tuesday. He’s had a second stroke, which has been a tough time for the Wilson family. But he’s a fighter, he’s a grafter.

“He’s just kept going, you wouldn’t know. He’ll be here on Sunday, shouting the loudest. But I think that’s just more inspiration for me to just be able to do that for him and him experience that is going to be fantastic.”

